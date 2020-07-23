Pilot slightly hurt in forced landing

A pilot escaped with minor injuries Wednesday evening in Jacksonville after his plane made an emergency landing near a pipeline off Glen Road, according to Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett.
The pilot took off from his own runway and had engine failure while in the air, making an emergency landing about 6 p.m. and suffering only minor injuries, Garrett said.
The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted by deputies and will be investigating the incident, according to Garrett.
