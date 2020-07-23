Pine Bluff's King Cotton Holiday Classic canceled over coronavirus

One of the state’s premier basketball tournaments has been canceled because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The King Cotton Holiday Classic, which returned in 2018 after an 18-year hiatus, will not be played this year according to a press release issued by the Go Forward Pine Bluff organization Wednesday.

The tournament had been dormant since 1999 until Go Forward Pine Bluff, a nonprofit entity that was created to help increase revenue and interest in the city, decided to bring the showcase back. However, the group noted in Wednesday's release that the classic, along with several other events, would be rescheduled for 2021.

Long Beach (Calif.) Poly beat Jacksonville to win the 2018 tournament while Centennial (Calif.) took down NSU University (Fla.) in the final last year.