Police investigate fatal shooting in Jonesboro

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Jonesboro police are investigating after a person was fatally shot Thursday morning.

Police responded just after 6 a.m. to a location on Arrowhead Farm Road and found a shooting victim, according to a post on the Jonesboro police Facebook page.

Agency spokeswoman Sally Smith said one person was in custody in connection with the shooting.

The post did not clarify when the victim died, and Smith declined to provide additional details on the slaying.