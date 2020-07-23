Sen. Rapert hospitalized with covid-19

State Sen. Jason Rapert listens to Gov. Asa Hutchinson during the daily covid-19 press briefing on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Arkansas State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, has been hospitalized after testing positive for covid-19, according to a spokesman for the state Senate.

Rapert is the fourth state lawmaker to publicly announce that they have tested positive for the virus, which has infected more than 35,000 Arkansans. In a statement released Thursday, Senate spokesman John Reed said that Rapert has also been diagnosed with pneumonia, and was "responding well to treatment."

“This is a difficult time for my family, but we know that God is with us always,” Rapert said in a quote attached to the Senate statement. “We’re sincerely grateful for the many prayers of love and support that have been expressed on our behalf.”

“We have all been doing our best to wear a mask, social distance and be careful like everyone else. This virus is serious and can attack anyone regardless of age or general health," the senator continued.

The other three lawmakers previously tested positive for the virus have all recovered.