Senate GOP hits virus-aid pact

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., (left) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leave a news conference Tuesday after a Republican luncheon on Capitol Hill. The centerpiece of the Republican aid package is McConnell’s liability shield to protect businesses, schools and others from virus-related lawsuits. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans and the White House reached tentative agreement for more testing funds in the next covid-19 relief package, but deep disagreements over the scope of the $1 trillion in federal aid remain ahead of today's expected roll-out.

Facing a GOP revolt, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was preparing a "handful" of separate covid-19 aid bills, according to a top lawmaker involved in the negotiations. McConnell is set to unveil the package today, according to a Republican unauthorized to discuss the private talks and granted anonymity.

"Very productive meeting," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said while exiting a session late Wednesday at the Capitol.

A key holdup remains President Donald Trump's push for a payroll tax cut, according to a Republican granted anonymity to discuss the private talks. Hardly any GOP senators support the idea. Instead, McConnell and some Republicans prefer another round of direct $1,200 cash payments to Americans.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Mnuchin said the negotiators have agreed to an amount on direct payments but declined to share details.

The rest of the legislation is taking shape even as key Senate Republicans are rejecting the overall rescue, which is almost certain to grow. There will be no new money for cash-strapped states and cities, which are clamoring for funds, but they will be provided with additional flexibility to tap existing aid funds.

Republicans propose giving $105 billion to help schools reopen and $15 billion for child care centers to create safe environments for youngsters during the pandemic.

The centerpiece of the GOP effort remains McConnell's liability shield to protect businesses, schools and others from covid-related lawsuits. The bills will also include tax breaks for businesses to hire and retain workers, and to help shops and workplaces retool with new safety protocols.

Still unresolved is how to phase out the $600 weekly unemployment benefit boost that is expiring, starting Friday. Republicans appear to be settling on $200 a week that would ultimately be adjusted in accordance with state jobless benefits rates.

The breakthrough on testing money, though, was key after days of debate between Republicans and the White House, showing a potential shift in the administration's thinking about the importance of tracking the spread of the virus.

Republicans wanted $25 billion but the Trump administration said the $9 billion in unspent funds from a previous aid deal was sufficient. The two sides settled on adding $16 billion to the unspent funds to reach $25 billion, senators said.

But some GOP senators simply oppose big spending.

"I just don't see the need for it," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told reporters Wednesday.

Despite deep differences among Republicans, McConnell is trying to push forward with what he calls a "starting point" in negotiations with Democrats.

"I think what the leader has decided he wants to do is to have a handful of bills now instead of just one bill, so maybe that comes together," Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., told reporters at the Capitol.

"There's not going to be unanimity," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. "So, as you know, it doesn't take unanimity to pass a bill."

Democrats, who already approved House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's more sweeping $3 trillion package two months ago, said time is running out for Trump and his GOP allies to act.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said there will be another boost for small-business lending in the Payroll Protection Program. "It's going to be big," he said.

Senate Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and there's little chance the legislation they are currently crafting would be able to secure the 60 votes needed to proceed to a final vote.

Congress approved a $2 trillion aid package in March, the biggest of its kind in U.S. history.

SCHOOL REPAIRS

Separately, a coalition of dozens of education and civic groups are asking Congress to provide billions of dollars in emergency funding to repair aging, crumbling school buildings that are an obstacle to the safe reopening of schools during the pandemic.

The [Re]Build America's School Infrastructure Coalition, said in a letter sent to congressional leaders that there is an urgent need for $10 billion to be targeted to at least 14,000 schools in the highest-poverty communities that are in the poorest physical shape.

The letter says without fixing these systems, students and staff members will return to schools where:

• Inadequate mechanical heating and cooling systems and controls are not optimized to mitigate the spread of the virus;

• Windows can't open to increase the fresh air in classrooms and offices without significant repairs or upgrades;

• Washing hands can't be required because bathrooms are in such poor condition and, in some cases, have sinks that are completely inoperable;

• Physical distancing won't be supported by adapting common spaces to become classrooms with minor space and furniture modifications;

• Outdoor learning isn't possible because the district can't supply shade, acoustic supports, seating, or the safety or security measures; and

• Outdoor play and recreation areas aren't able to support requirements for physical distancing.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Andrew Taylor, Mary Clare Jalonick and Padmananda Rama of The Associated Press; and by Erica Werner, Jeff Stein, Seung Min Kim, Valerie Strauss and Rachael Bade of The Washington Post.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor, right, testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, wears a mask for protection against the coronavirus, next to members of security, as he rides the Senate Subway between meetings, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, greets Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., right, before a House Committee on Homeland Security meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)