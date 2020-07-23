Sun Belt delays start of fall sports until September

The Sun Belt Conference announced Thursday it will delay the start of fall sports until Sept. 3, affecting Arkansas State University and University of Arkansas at Little Rock's soccer and volleyball teams, which were scheduled to start in August.

Arkansas State football will be unaffected by this delay as it's currently set to kickoff Saturday, Sept. 5, at Memphis.

"The rescheduling of contests due to these adjustments will be determined by each member institution," the Sun Belt said in a statement. "This delay will allow conference members additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition. The Sun Belt Conference and each member institute will continue to lean on the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, which has worked diligently to establish protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff as they return to play."