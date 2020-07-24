2 arrested in Garland County homicide, authorities say

Two Hot Springs men were arrested on murder and battery charges after a shooting late Thursday left one man dead and another injured with multiple gunshot wounds outside a residence in Garland County, authorities said.

Bradley Angelo Daniels, 21, and Christian Hutson Arthur, 21, both of 137 Sterling Circle, where the incident occurred, have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Contreras-Beaty, according to a news release by the Garland County sheriff's office. Na'Anthony Henderson was also injured in the shooting.

The two were transported to Garland County jail, where each remained late Friday morning in lieu of $100,000 bond, according to an online jail roster. Both Daniels and Arthur were also charged with one count of first-degree battery, the roster shows.