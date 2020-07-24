Board presses LRSD staffers for fall details

The Community Advisory Board of the Little Rock School District on Thursday questioned district officials in detail on topics like on-campus instruction, online learning and disinfection as officials walked them through the district's tentative plan to reopen to students next month amid the covid-19 outbreak.

The state-controlled Little Rock School District plans to give families the options of virtual or on-campus instruction during the coming school year because of the pandemic. The choice will be extended to all students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Deputy Superintendent Jeremy Owoh and Hope Worsham, the district's executive director for curriculum and instruction, fielded many of the questions during the teleconference meeting.

The board members pressed the administrators for details, and raised suggestions on how to appropriately and safely reopen schools.

"Parents and teachers and principals are hungry for information," board member Melanie Fox said at one point during the meeting, adding that the quicker officials "get this out, the better."

Owoh said their team has surveyed community members to incorporate community input when developing the plan. "I don't want it to appear that we're still grasping for answers," he replied.

While Fox acknowledged that district officials are working hard and the guidance is changing, she said, "we're a month away, and parents are getting nervous. Teachers are getting nervous."

Later in the meeting, Fox said she wanted to "go on record" and called for conducting classes virtually until a week or two after Labor Day, Sept. 7.

"It'll allow all the kinks to get worked out," Fox said. "It will allow more planning time to shore up our buildings or do whatever we need to do for when they do come in-person."

She said schools may have to transition to online classes very quickly because of spreading cases if they reopen for on-campus instruction in the fall. "And I think that would be harder on people than the opposite," Fox said.

Another board member, Jeff Wood, asked why the district is not pursuing a third option where classes are divided into "A" and "B" groups that show up on campus on an alternating schedule.

Worsham said officials considered a rotating schedule, but the plan would create a burden on working families in the district.

Board member Jerrilyn Jones asked if there had been any consultation with local school districts about moving the start date and indicated that she agreed on waiting to start school in-person.

Owoh explained that the guidance on reopening schools between Aug. 24 and no later than Aug. 26 was handed down from Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education. However, a group of educators has raised the possibility of starting the school year virtually during discussions with Education Secretary Johnny Key, Owoh said.

Also during the meeting, board members voted to recommend approval of a proposed 2020-21 calendar with the first day of school set for Aug. 24.

Parents or guardians can request a change to the instruction delivery method in the event that a student or household member is exposed to the virus, according to the district's working plan for reopening, known as the "Ready for Learning" plan.

According to the plan, out of 10,500 parents surveyed, 45% said they would opt for virtual instruction and 55% for on-site instruction. (A question to a Little Rock district spokeswoman regarding the total number of individuals surveyed was not returned Thursday.)

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore said in a video message posted online Wednesday that the gap in the number of families who have opted for on-campus versus virtual instruction has "shrunk a little bit."

For the families who want their kids to attend traditional on-campus classes this fall, the numbers can give them "comfort to know that our social-distancing concepts are much easier to do when there's that balance."

"We can't pick this for you," Poore said in the video. "It has to be something that you choose."

On Friday, officials will work to revise the "Ready for Learning" plan in order to release an updated version next week, Poore said. The plan "should evolve, and it will evolve as new information comes in, and as we gain additional information from you as stakeholders," he said.

This week, two education organizations came out against reopening K-12 schools for on-campus instruction in August.

The Little Rock Education Association on Monday called for virtual-only education in the district, at least during the beginning of the school year, followed by a phased-in return to classrooms once covid-19 case numbers decline.

Similarly, the Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics in a statement Tuesday said the group "cannot support" a return to school statewide at this time in light of ongoing community spread of the coronavirus.