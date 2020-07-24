Buffalo Grill in Little Rock closes temporarily after employee tests positive for covid-19

Buffalo Grill will announce via Facebook when it goes back to serving burgers and fries via curbside after closing temporarily because and employee tested positive for covid-19 this week. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Buffalo Grill, in Little Rock’s Riverdale neighborhood, has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for covid-19.

In a Thursday post on its Facebook page (facebook.com/The-Buffalo-Grill-157323034286248), management at the restaurant, 1611 Rebsamen Park Road, explained that “This person is asymptomatic and currently quarantining at home. To keep our customers and staff safe, we will be closed until the restaurant can be professionally cleaned and sanitized.”

Reopening information will also be available via the Facebook page. The restaurant has been open only for curbside takeout orders.