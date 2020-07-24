Federal agents go under scrutiny

Protesters walk through chemical irritants fired by federal agents Thursday outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. The ongoing standoff, which saw Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler teargassed Wednesday night, has prompted two government watchdogs to open investigations into the conduct of the federal forces deployed there. Members of Congress, local officials and the public have lodged allegations of abuse of power. More photos at arkansasonline.com/724protest/. (AP/Noah Berger)

WASHINGTON -- Two government watchdogs said Thursday that they had opened investigations into the conduct of federal agents responding to unrest in Portland, Ore., following abuse of power allegations by members of Congress, local officials and the public.

The Justice Department watchdog said that it would investigate use of force allegations in Portland, while its counterpart at the Department of Homeland Security said it would examine whether officers from the agency improperly detained and transported protesters in the city last week.

The Justice Department is also examining the training and instruction provided to the federal agents who responded last month to protest activity at Lafayette Square, near the White House. Among the questions being studied are whether the agents followed department guidelines on the use of chemical agents and less lethal munitions and whether they followed identification requirements.

Democrats in Congress cheered the announcement of the investigations. The chairs of the Judiciary, Homeland Security and Oversight committees issued a statement saying many federal agents are dressed as soldiers, driving unmarked vehicles and refusing to identify themselves or the agencies where they work.

Federal authorities have disputed those allegations.

"Congress will continue to check this reckless Administration, but it is deeply important that these independent inspectors general get to the bottom of President [Donald] Trump's use of force against his own citizens," the statement said.

The investigations were announced amid ongoing chaos in Portland. The tense standoff between demonstrators and federal police dragged on Thursday after the city's mayor was tear-gassed by agents as he made an appearance outside a federal courthouse during raucous protests.

Mayor Ted Wheeler put on a pair of goggles someone handed him and drank water but did not leave his spot at the front of the raging demonstration -- with rioting protesters lighting a large fire between protective fencing and the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse amid the sounds of the federal agents deploying tear gas and stun grenades into the crowd.

Earlier in the night, Wheeler was mostly jeered as he tried to rally the demonstrators who have clashed nightly with federal agents. But they briefly applauded when he shouted "Black Lives Matter" and pumped his fist in the air.

Trump in his tweet called him the "Radical Left Mayor of Portland, who last night was booed & shouted out of existence by the agitators & anarchists."

Earlier, protesters held signs saying "Tear Gas Ted" in a reference to Wheeler and his leadership of the Portland Police Bureau, which used the substance on protesters before federal agents arrived in the city in early July. As Wheeler left the protest zone about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, one person shouted that he should be there "every single night."

Local authorities have complained that the presence of federal agents has exacerbated tensions on the streets, while residents have accused the government of violating their constitutional rights.

Civil unrest escalated in Portland after federal agents were accused of taking people away in unmarked cars without probable cause. And in Washington, protesters were cleared from the streets by federal officers using tear gas ahead of Trump and others walking to a nearby church.

Separately, a collection of Chicago activist groups want a judge to block federal agents sent to the city to combat violent crime from interfering in or policing protests, arguing in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the surge will inhibit residents' ability to hold demonstrations.

The suit names Attorney General William Barr along with the heads of other federal agencies whose agents are part of the surge plan announced at the White House on Wednesday.

The lawsuit also asks a judge to prevent agents in Chicago from making arrests or detaining people without probable cause, along with requiring agents to identify themselves and their agency and explain why someone is being arrested.

Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Wednesday also sought to separate the mission in Portland -- to protect federal property -- from the goal of helping stop violent crime. Barr said the agents in Chicago will focus on "classic crime fighting," expanding on an operation that sent federal agents to Kansas City, Mo., after a 4-year-old boy's shooting death.

The federal response to the demonstrations is likely to be a major topic of discussion next week when Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee for a hearing.

Information for this article was contributed by Gillian Flaccus, Todd Richmond, Andrew Welsh-Huggins, Ed Whiteand and Kathleen Foody of The Associated Press.