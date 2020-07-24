Getting it straight

An Osceola man not employed by the school tested positive for the coronavirus, which forced the suspension of football workouts at Osceola High School. A group of Osceola coaches were tested for the virus, but their results came back negative. A headline and article in Wednesday's editions incorrectly identified who had been exposed to the virus.
