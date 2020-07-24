Hamlin claims 5th victory of 2020

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Denny Hamlin raced to his his series-leading fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season Thursday night, passing Kevin Harvick in the closing laps and holding off Brad Keselowski to make it back-to-back victories at Kansas Speedway.

Hamlin had struggled the past three weeks, failing to finish better than 12th. But after showing good speed early, his Joe Gibbs Racing team made all the right calls during a crash-filled final stage to win in front of empty grandstands.

Keselowski finished second and Martin Truex Jr. came across third. Harvick wound up sliding to fourth and Erik Jones, who hadn't been quiet all night, rounded out the top five to cap a banner night for the Gibbs boys.

Joey Logano led early before his night went sideways -- and took some playoff contenders with him.

His problems began when a tire got loose on pit road during the first stage, sending him to the back. He was working his way forward early in the final stage when his left front tire went down, sending Logano into the outside wall. Matt DiBenedetto and Jimmie Johnson, the last two drivers on the good side of the playoff cut line, sustained heavy damage as the field checked up. So did Austin Dillon, who was the surprise winner last weekend at Texas.

"I'm pretty freaking irritated. We've had garbage luck the last few weeks," DiBenedetto said. "We have no horsepower. It takes us 45 minutes to get going. The restarts as just wild. But that's what is happening."

Logano said he felt his tire going down just before green but thought "it wasn't bad."

"Maybe it was bad judgment on my part," Logano said, "and I didn't want to lose any track position for something that wasn't bad. It's one of those judgment calls. I just feel bad for everyone else."

Another wreck during the next always-chaotic Kansas restart collected Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, Ryan Newman and Christopher Bell. Preece hit the inside wall with such force that his car leaped several feet into the air.

It would have been an exciting show for fans if there was any. After about 20,000 wore masks and braved stifling heat in Texas, the grandstands were again empty at Kansas. Soaring numbers of positive covid-19 tests forced speedway officials to run this weekend -- including upcoming races in the Xfinity, Truck and ARCA series -- without any fans.

The next race at New Hampshire can have about 19,000 fans.

