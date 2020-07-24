Happy birthday: Your guesses, whims and impulses are so lucky now through mid-August. You've an intuition about who you need to know and you'll confidently put yourself right in the best sorts of social situations and be impressive to the people who can most help you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The middle ground isn't so easily found. You first have to go to two extremes to touch the outlying boundaries. Be patient with yourself. This is a process, and you're making it up now for the first time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's an art to envisioning your projects. Think of outcomes that are just beyond the reasonable, so that you're sure to keep stretching and growing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's not a whole lot of glory in being in charge right now, but someone has to do it. And because of your strong sense of responsibility, you're the best one for the job.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Things don't have to be hard to correct. "No pain, no gain" is an old way of thinking. Find a painless way and you'll be doing yourself and everyone around you a favor.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Set a tone of friendliness and compassion. The more inclusive you are, the more people you'll know. The more people you know, the easier it is to find the right person to solve a problem.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you distrust yourself, you'll be wise. It's the cocky ones who make mistakes, not you. You'll evade mishaps because you test yourself, double-check your work and question your own answers and motives.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Following the protocol will absolutely work. You will have no need to go outside of the established rules and manners. If your etiquette is on-point, your results will be, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Staying humble is the most important aspect of your game plan. The cosmic omens warn against self-satisfaction. Remain focused on what still needs doing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). This long-term project does have an end, although that is hard for you to see right now. If you can glimpse it, even for a second in your mind's eye, you can and will have it eventually.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Avoid shopping as an emotional outlet. Instead of spending money on things and people, spend time on them. The rewards will be so much richer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Do you feel like you're being asked to navigate the byzantine inner workings of someone's impossible-to-understand psyche? Perhaps you are, but the choice is yours. Only do it if it interests you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There really are things that turn out better because you don't know what to expect and are utterly unprepared. Bias is usually unavoidable, but a lack of assumptions will work in your favor.