• Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney of Wisconsin, who shook hands in 1992 and promised that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot they would split the money, kept that promise when Cook, who won a $22 million jackpot in June, called Feeney to let him know that half of the pot was his.

• Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque, N.M., police spokesman, said an auto repair shop confrontation turned deadly when a customer who refused to wear a mask tried to run over the shop owner's son and later returned with another man, who were both shot by the son, one fatally.

• Hasher Jallal Taheb, a Georgia man who pleaded guilty to plotting to attack the White House with an antitank rocket and explosives with the goal of becoming a "martyr," was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, authorities said.

• Nixon Keago, a midshipman third class at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., accused of targeting "vulnerable" female classmates by breaking into their rooms when they were intoxicated and asleep, was convicted of sexual assault and other counts.

• Adama Barry, whose 14-year-old Black son was with two white friends at a doughnut shop in Newburyport, Mass., when a white man yelled racial slurs at the teenager for offering the man a doughnut, said she's been heartened by the support received from other residents.

• Beata Nieweglowska, predator manager at the Wroclaw Zoo in southwestern Poland, said a 2-month-old Sumatran tiger -- the first of the endangered species to be born at the zoo in 20 years -- is exploring her enclosure and learning how to hunt from her mother.

• Tim Keily, a U.S. Coast Guard rescue helicopter pilot, said three Tennessee men did everything right by calling for help, wearing their life jackets and staying with their boat to await rescue when their fishing vessel capsized about 15 miles off Florida's Gulf Coast.

• Damiola Samuel, 22, a Nigerian citizen convicted of using fake ATM bank cards to steal more than $260,000 from dozens of bank customers, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and will face deportation, U.S. prosecutors in Shreveport said.

• King Salman, 84, the ruler of Saudi Arabia, underwent successful laparoscopic surgery to remove his gallbladder just days after he was admitted to a Riyadh hospital when the organ became inflamed, a spokesman for the kingdom said.