Jefferson County justice of the peace, hospitalized with covid-19, dies at 78

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Dr. Herman H. Ginger is shown in this undated county photo. Ginger, 78, died Friday, July 24, 2020. No cause of death was given, although he had been hospitalized July 9 and diagnosed with covid-19. (Courtesy photo / Jefferson County Quorum Court )

A member of the Jefferson County Quorum Court died Friday.

Dr. Herman H. Ginger, 78, an optometrist in Pine Bluff for nearly 50 years, was the justice of the peace for Jefferson County's District 6.

A cause of death was unavailable Friday.

But Gerald Robinson, county judge of Jefferson County, had told Quorum Court members that Ginger was absent from the July 13 meeting after being diagnosed with covid-19. Robinson added that he had been hospitalized July 9.

The Quorum Court was discussing whether to get new offices for the county coroner, the veterans service office and the county health department. Ginger was a strong supporter of the measure.

“He was so passionate about this that he called me from the intensive care unit to give me his proxy vote,” Robinson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this month. “I can’t do that, but I told him I would. That’s how strongly he feels about this.”

The announcement about Ginger's death came from the Jefferson County sheriff's office Friday afternoon.

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of the Honorable Herman Ginger, who passed away today," said the Jefferson County sheriff, Lafayette Woods Jr., in a statement. "I offer my sincere condolences to the Ginger family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

During Ginger's terms on the Quorum Court, he served as chairman of the Finance Committee and the Public Safety/Emergency Services Committee. He had also served on the Community Development and Grants Committee and the Solid Waste/Recycling Committee.