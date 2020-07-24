Sections
Jonesboro man arrested in shooting death of wife, police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:39 p.m.
David Jewell

A Jonesboro man was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder Thursday in the shooting death of his wife, police said.

A witness told police he was riding in a vehicle with Charlene and David Jewell around 6 a.m. when the witness decided to jump out of the vehicle at Main Street and Johnson Avenue, according to a Jonesboro police report. Agency spokeswoman Sally Smith said she couldn’t immediately confirm why the witness jumped out of the vehicle.

The witness called police and said he heard a gunshot as the vehicle drove away, authorities said.

Officers went to the Jewell’s home on Arrowhead Farm Road, where Charlene Jewell was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the back, according to Smith.

Police said Charlene Jewell was taken to a local hospital but died of her injuries.

Her husband was arrested in the killing and booked into the Craighead County jail around 8:40 a.m., an online roster shows. He remained in the jail Friday afternoon, according to the roster.

Smith said police were investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including where it took place.

