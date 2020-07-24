Little Rock panel delays vote on proposed condos in historic district

The Little Rock Historic District Commission again delayed a vote on a proposed condominium building to be constructed at 10th and Rock streets.

Six commission members were present at Thursday’s meeting, but one had to recuse because she works as a property manager across the street from the lot.

That left five members, and with the application needing four votes to pass, the applicant requested that the commission defer the proposal. They voted to do so, which was the same action taken when the application came before the commission in May.

The application will be on the agenda when the commission meets next. A date for the next meeting has not been set.

Brian Minyard with the city’s Planning and Development Department said the city had received a large number of emails and petitions about the project.

About a dozen people came to speak in opposition to the application when it first came before the commission in December, saying it did not fit in with the historic neighborhood. At least one person spoke in support, citing the market demand for condominium units of that size.

The building would have three stories and 18 units. It would be a $6.9 million project, according to the application. The applicant is Tim Heiple of Heiple + Wiedower Architects PLLC.

Heiple told the commission in December that the units would be for sale, not rentals, and that he believed the project would be an asset to the neighborhood.

The project has undergone some design changes at the commission’s request since the panel first saw it.

The lot where it would be built has been vacant since at least 1970.

In a report, city staff concluded that the multifamily development could be appropriate for the area if it were done with the right materials and details.

Longtime preservationist Missy McSwain, who represents the MacArthur Park neighborhood association, said in an interview last week that she believes the project is incompatible with the neighborhood and in violation of the ordinance that sets design standards for the historic district.