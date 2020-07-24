LR Parkview QB commits to Hogs

Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers re-committed to Arkansas on Thursday after reopening his recruitment July 4. Rogers passed for 1,661 yards and 19 touchdowns with 2 interceptions last season as a junior. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers orally committed to the University of Arkansas for a second time on Thursday.

He pledged to the Hogs on the same day he received his scholarship offer April 16 but reopened his recruitment July 4.

"For starters, when I first got the offer I sort of jumped the gun when I should've stopped and paused," Rogers said. "When I stopped and paused the more I thought, 'Well man, I've always been a Razorback. I always wanted to be a Razorback.' So I talked to my coaches and talked to my family and Arkansas is home man. I've always been one [Razorback]. They treat people great up there. I've been up there numerous times."

"I shouldn't have jump the gun like I did, and I just sat back and thought about it, and when I did sit back and think, things turned full circle."

Rogers, 6-5, 213 pounds, had offers from Kansas, North Texas, Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe and Coastal Carolina.

His teammate, tight end Erin Outley, recently committed to the Hogs. He said Outley's pledge didn't sway him back to the Hogs.

"But at the same time it's a great benefit to have that chemistry for four years," Rogers said.

Rogers has a 305-pound bench press, 450-pound squat and 305-pound power clean.

Patriots Coach Brad Bolding is high on Rogers.

"Big-time arm strength, high ceiling, made huge gains each year, puts in work to get better," Bolding said. "He's not even close to reaching his fullest potential. He's a leader on and off the field and a member of our Team Council."

Bolding understood why Rogers backed off his original pledge.

"He was so excited when Arkansas offered him he immediately committed, and then felt like he rushed into," Bolding said. "He also had several big time schools reach out to him during the spring and summer. He opened his recruitment backed up and realized Arkansas is the place he always wanted to be."

He completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards, 19 touchdowns while throwing 2 interceptions as a junior. He rushed 93 times for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a sophomore, Rogers hit 64 of 102 passes for 713 yards and 8 TDs while rushing for 135 yards and 7 scores.

Rogers said the Arkansas coaches have known about his plans to go public with his commitment.

"It's out there now and it's [staying] out there," said Rogers of his commitment. "There's no going back."

He's the Hogs' 17th commitment in the 2021 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

Rogers has recorded 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash along with a 4.06 pro-agility shuttle and 37-inch vertical.

Should Rogers or Outley sign with the Razorbacks, they would be the first to do so from the Little Rock district since defensive end Antwain Robinson and safety Kevin Thornton of Central in 2005.

Arkansas has also offered Parkview junior running back James Jointer.