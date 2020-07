Body found near I-30 in Benton, police say

FILE - An Interstate 30 sign is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick

Benton police are investigating after a male was found dead Friday morning near Interstate 30.

Officers responded to I-30 near Saline Memorial Hospital around 8:30 a.m. and found the male’s body, according to a news release. Preliminary findings indicate he may have been killed in a hit-and-run.

Police said they are trying to identify the individual and notify next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.