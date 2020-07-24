Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jacob Andrew Giddens, 33, of 912 S. Lafayette St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with felony fleeing and filing false report of criminal wrong doing. Giddens was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with a $7,500 bond.

• Leonard Ellis Sparks, 25, of 3212 Mount Olive St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Sparks was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Cha Hoang Le, 31, of 810 N. Century in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons. Le was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Eddie Ray Thomas, 34, of 2309 W. Easy St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Thomas was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Michael John Stufflebeam, 49, of 12865 Radar Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Stufflebeam was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• William Leas, 19, of 1320 AQ Circle in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property and criminal mischief. Leas was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Daniel Hawkins, 20, of 804 S. Ash St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Hawkins was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriffs Office

• Daniel McCarver, 41, of 101 S. Summit St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Wednesday in connection with criminal mischief and theft of property. McCarver was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Michael Huddleston, 40, of 16896 Harmon Road in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering and interference with emergency communication. Huddleston was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.