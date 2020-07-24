COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Sun Belt delays until Sept. 3

The Sun Belt Conference announced Thursday that it will delay the start of fall sports until Sept. 3, effecting Arkansas State University and University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s soccer and volleyball teams, which were scheduled to start in August.

The University of Central Arkansas’ men’s soccer team, which is a Sun Belt member, will also be affected.

ASU football is still scheduled to kick off Sept. 5 at Memphis.

“The rescheduling of contests due to these adjustments will be determined by each member institution,” the Sun Belt said in a statement. “This delay will allow conference members additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition. The Sun Belt Conference and each member institute will continue to lean on the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, which has worked diligently to establish protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff as they return to play.”

BASEBALL

Zuber makes Royals roster

Former Arkansas State University pitcher Tyler Zuber has made the Opening Day roster for the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Thursday.

Zuber, a White Hall native, has spent the last three seasons in the minor leagues after being selected in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

“We are extremely excited for Tyler making his MLB debut with the Royals,” ASU Coach Tommy Raffo said. “It has been a crazy unprecedented year for professional baseball, but Tyler kept his focus, trained hard to be the best he could be, and now the opportunity has presented itself. Focus, hard work and perseverance pays off. The Red Wolves baseball family is very proud of this moment in his career and we look forward to following many more.”

In Zuber’s senior season with the Red Wolves, he had a 2.06 ERA and held a 6-1 record with 6 saves. He finished his ASU career with a 20-9 record and 12 saves, which is second in school history.

During his three years in the minors, Zuber totaled 177 strikeouts, 45 saves, a 2.96 ERA and had an 8-10 record.

Zuber and the Royals open their season tonight at Cleveland.

— George Stoia

FOOTBALL

Agim, Curl strike deals

The two University of Arkansas football players who were drafted this year agreed to terms with their NFL team Wednesday.

The Denver Broncos announced they signed third-round defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, and the Washington Post reported seventh-round safety Kamren Curl signed with Washington. Their signings came a day before rookies are expected to report to NFL training camps.

Agim’s four-year contract with the Broncos is worth more than $4.5 million and includes an $857,270 signing bonus. Details of Curl’s deal were not reported.

BASKETBALL

King Cotton canceled

One of the state’s premier basketball tournaments has been canceled because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The King Cotton Holiday Classic, which returned in 2018 after an 18-year hiatus, will not be played this year according to a news release issued by the Go Forward Pine Bluff organization on Wednesday.

The tournament had been dormant since 1999 until Go Forward Pine Bluff, a nonprofit entity that was created to help increase revenue and interest in the city, decided to bring the showcase back. However, the group noted in Wednesday’s release that the classic, along with several other events, would be rescheduled for 2021.

Long Beach (Calif.) Poly beat Jacksonville to win the 2018 tournament while Centennial (Calif.) took down NSU University (Fla.) in the final last year.

— Erick Taylor