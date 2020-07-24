Super Quiz: Clothing idioms

Prepare for hard work: sleeves.
Be the perfect size and shape for someone/something: glove.
Be the boss of the household: pants.
Think seriously about how to solve a problem: cap.
To tell someone to shut up: sock.
Without preparation: cuff.
A conservative, pompous person: shirt.
To be very enthusiastic or worried about something: bonnet.
Insulting and unfair: belt.
Answers:
Roll up your sleeves
Fit like a glove
Wear the pants
Put on your thinking cap
Put a sock in it
Off the cuff
A stuffed shirt
Have a bee in your bonnet
Below the belt
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.