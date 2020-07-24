Sections
Super Quiz: Clothing idioms

Today at 1:41 a.m.

  1. Prepare for hard work: sleeves.

  2. Be the perfect size and shape for someone/something: glove.

  3. Be the boss of the household: pants.

  4. Think seriously about how to solve a problem: cap.

  5. To tell someone to shut up: sock.

  6. Without preparation: cuff.

  7. A conservative, pompous person: shirt.

  8. To be very enthusiastic or worried about something: bonnet.

  9. Insulting and unfair: belt.

Answers:

  1. Roll up your sleeves

  2. Fit like a glove

  3. Wear the pants

  4. Put on your thinking cap

  5. Put a sock in it

  6. Off the cuff

  7. A stuffed shirt

  8. Have a bee in your bonnet

  9. Below the belt

