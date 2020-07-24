Train derailment partially blocks highway in Crittenden County

( Courtesy of the Arkansas Department of Transportation )
A train derailed in Crittenden County on Friday morning, partially blocking U.S. 64, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Spokeswoman Holly Butler said 23 cars of a Union Pacific train derailed about half a mile east of Earle, and some equipment blocked the highway. Traffic was moving in the area with flagging, she said.
A message to a Union Pacific spokeswoman seeking additional information was not immediately returned Friday morning.
