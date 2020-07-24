Sections
Train derailment partially blocks highway in Crittenden County

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:32 a.m.
A train derailed in Crittenden County on Friday morning, partially blocking U.S. 64, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Spokeswoman Holly Butler said 23 cars of a Union Pacific train derailed about half a mile east of Earle, and some equipment blocked the highway. Traffic was moving in the area with flagging, she said.

A message to a Union Pacific spokeswoman seeking additional information was not immediately returned Friday morning.

