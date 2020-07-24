Trump, others in GOP rap Cheney as disloyal on troop moves

WASHIGNTON -- President Donald Trump on Thursday chided Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for her opposition to his troop withdrawals, adding his voice to an open feud between some of his closest congressional allies and the highest-ranking Republican woman on Capitol Hill.

"Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars," Trump tweeted. "I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs."

His comments about Cheney comes as some Republicans have accused her of disloyalty because she has bucked Trump on national security issues -- including pulling U.S. troops from Germany and Afghanistan -- and has embraced public health advice and officials of whom Trump has been dismissive.

Some of Cheney's critics have called for her removal from her leadership position as chairman of the House Republican Conference. Trump did not advocate that himself, but he retweeted messages from some of the congresswoman's most vocal critics -- including Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. -- who have advocated for her replacement.

Among the tweets shared by Trump was one by Gaetz that said Republicans "deserve better" than Cheney. Trump also shared a tweet by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in which he called Cheney's opposition to Trump's troop withdrawals "unacceptable."

In a television interview Wednesday, Paul accused Cheney of trying to "sabotage" Trump's foreign policy and said, "I don't think she's good for the country."

Cheney, who warned last month of "a serious error" with "grave consequences" if troops are pulled from Germany, has sought to downplay her differences with Trump.

Appearing Wednesday on Fox News, Cheney stressed that she votes with Trump about "97 percent of the time."

"There are areas that tend to be on national security where we don't always agree," she said. "Far more of the time we agree than disagree."

Cheney also contended it is "a healthy thing" for Republicans to debate foreign policy.

"I'm sure we'll have more as things go along, but the fundamental point here is that we're unified in making sure that President Trump is reelected in November, that Nancy Pelosi is no longer speaker, that we take back the majority in the House and that we ensure that we hold the majority in the Senate," Cheney said.

Cheney has also drawn fire from fellow Republicans for defending Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease specialist.

Information for this article was contributed by Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post.