You can still go to movies

While many movie theaters around the state of Arkansas remain closed until further notice -- due to the covid-19 pandemic, and many studios have pushed back release dates on major films -- there are theaters around Arkansas that are open and showing movies.

All five of the VIP theaters owned by Matt Smith have been open since May 18. These are the Riverdale 10 (riverdale10.com) in Little Rock, the VIP 8 cinemas in Cabot (cabotvipcinema.com), Searcy (searcycinema.com), and Hot Springs (hotspringsvip.com), and the Oaks 7 VIP Cinema (oaksvipcinema.com) in Batesville.

The theaters are showing a mix of new and classic titles -- for example, this week the Riverdale is showing the just-released "The Rental," "The Karate Kid" (1984), "Trolls World Tour," "Jumanji: The Next Level" (2019), "The Avengers" (2012), "The Greatest Showman" (2017), "Bloodshot," the original "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" (1971), "The Wizard of Oz" (1939) and "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981).

Also, many (but not all) Malco (malco.com) theaters have re-opened around the state, including the Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX in Fayetteville, the Towne Cinema in Jonesboro. The 112 Drive In (112driveintheatre.com) in Fayetteville is also open and operating Thursday through Sunday nights, though special events can pre-empt movie showings. The Kenda Drive-In (kendadrivein.com) in Marshall in Searcy County and the Stone Drive-In (stone-drive-in-theatre.business.site) in Mountain View in Stone County are also open.

There are also regular drive-in showings being held in the parking lot of Oasis Church, 7318 Windsong Drive, in North Little Rock. Check the Facebook group "North Little Rock Drive In Movies."

This list isn't meant to be comprehensive but if you know of any communal moviegoing opportunities, please drop a line to pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.