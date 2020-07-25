The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday they will play home games this season at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., home of the team’s Class AAA affiliate. (AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BLUE JAYS

Team to play in Buffalo

TORONTO -- The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in a minor league ballpark in Buffalo, N.Y., this year after being turned down by the Canadian government and blocked from playing in Pittsburgh by the state of Pennsylvania.

The Blue Jays' home for the season will be Sahlen Field, where the Class AAA affiliate Buffalo Bisons usually play.

The team had been looking for a major league ballpark for its home games after the Canadian government wouldn't allow it to play in Toronto but the search was unsuccessful. Pennsylvania health officials rejected a deal to play in Pittsburgh because of rising covid-19 cases there.

The team also held talks with the Baltimore Orioles about Camden Yards, but the Blue Jays didn't want to wait on Maryland officials with their season starting Friday.

The Blue Jays open the season on the road at Tampa Bay. Their first scheduled home series, against the Washington Nationals on July 29 and 30, will now also be on the road to accommodate infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field to help it meet Major League Baseball standards and covid-19 safety requirements.

The Blue Jays' first game in Buffalo will be either on July 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies or on Aug. 11 against the Miami Marlins.

The team had also considered playing home games at its training facility in Dunedin, Fla., but that is among the states that are virus hot spots.

Health officials in Canada and Pennsylvania were worried about the frequent travel by players throughout the U.S., one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic.

MARLINS

Alfaro placed on IL

PHILADELPHIA -- Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday before their season opener at Philadelphia.

The Marlins didn't give a reason but said they expected Alfaro to return this season.

The Atlanta Braves were without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud, for their opening game Friday at the New York Mets after both players showed symptoms of the coronavirus. There has been concern that catchers are especially vulnerable to the virus because they're in close proximity to batters and the plate umpire.

The Marlins learned Friday morning Alfaro would be unavailable, Manager Don Mattingly said.

"We knew we were going to have to be ready for anything," Mattingly said. "We still plan on having him back, and still plan on big things for him."

Alfaro batted .262 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI last year in his first season with the Marlins.

Miami newcomer Francisco Cervilli was in the lineup in place of Alfaro. The Marlins selected the contract of infielder Sean Rodriguez from their alternate training site.

CUBS

Two added to roster

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs finalized minor-league deals with infielder Derek Dietrich and outfielder Ryan LaMarre on Friday.

Dietrich and LaMarre will report to the team's camp in South Bend, Ind. The Cubs also announced left-hander Burl Carraway, the team's second-round pick in this year's amateur draft, will join their group of players at their auxiliary site.

Dietrich, 31, who also can play left field, opted out of his contract with Cincinnati and was released on Monday. He hit a career-high 19 home runs last year for the Reds, but finished with a .187 batting average in 113 games.

Dietrich missed the start of summer camp with Cincinnati after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

LaMarre, 31, has played for five big league teams in five seasons. He hit .217 with two home runs in 14 games last year with Minnesota.

Carraway, 21, went 6-2 with 11 saves and a 2.47 ERA in his final two seasons at Dallas Baptist.

