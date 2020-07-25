Derailment affects traffic on U.S. 64

Twenty-one rail cars derailed from a westbound train traveling on the rail line in east Arkansas about 12:56 a.m. Friday, partially blocking U.S. 64, a Union Pacific official said.

There were no injuries. The train carried containers of mixed freight, said Amanda Treiber of Union Pacific in an email Friday evening. She added that crews were working to clean the site and the incident is under investigation.

The derailment occurred about a half-mile east of Earle in Crittenden County, said Holly Butler of the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Some equipment blocked the highway and flag crews directed traffic so it could continue moving, she said.