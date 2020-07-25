Drive-through set up for school supplies

Cars line up to receive food, Monday, July 20, 2020 during a drive-thru food distribution at Rogers New Tech High School in Rogers. Volunteers distributed food to about 96 families. They distributed chicken, milk, dry goods and bacon. Their bi-weekly food distribution is their fifth since the covid-19 outbreak started. Through a partnership with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, they are able to distribute chicken and dairy without paying a maintenance fee. The School superintendent used a risk fund to buy additional dry foods to distribute. They hope to continue the distribution again in two weeks while supplies last. If people have the resources, they should donate to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank because they fill a gap for people in the community said Candy Caudle, a school counselor. Check out nwaonline.com/200721Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Altrusa International of Washington County is helping students in western Washington County get ready to go back to school.

During a drive-through event, free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away in the parking lot at Prairie Grove Elementary School on July 25 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For the last six years, the event has been held in the elementary school cafeteria.

The event is presented by Harp's Food Stores and Altrusa International Foundation with major support from the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

A food box, donated by the food bank, and personal care items will be given to the first 200 participants. A free age-appropriate book will be given to each child to take home to read.

"The unusual circumstances families face today forced us to move outside with the drive-through event. Our goal remains to help children get ready for school," said Corinne Smith, president of Altrusa International of Washington County.

Chelsey Baker and Kendall Smith are chairing the event.

Attendees are asked to access the parking lot from the east side of the campus, entering from Mock Street. The exit will be on Piney Grove Road.

Stations will be set up along the campus drive to distribute the backpacks and other items. Backpacks will be limited to the number of children in the car.

Other sponsors include Ozarks Electric Cooperative, Centennial Bank, Business Owners Management Associates, Altrusa International District Eight and Prairie Grove Elementary School.

Altrusa International (www.altrusa.com) is an international association of civic-minded women and men who volunteer their energies and expertise in projects dedicated to community betterment.