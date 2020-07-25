Exit ramp closings required for work

Work on Interstate 530 exit ramps in Pine Bluff will require them to be closed for up to two weeks starting Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The southbound exit ramp at Harding Avenue will be closed for a week beginning Sunday, weather permitting, to allow crews to complete work on a bridge approach.

The southbound exit ramp to Olive Street will be closed for two weeks beginning Tuesday, also weather permitting, to allow crews to remove and replace the ramp's concrete pavement.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs, the department said.