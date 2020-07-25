Getting it straight

The woman who filed a lawsuit against the state House candidacy of Democrat Jimmie Wilson earlier this week is Lisa Elizabeth Ramey. Her surname was misspelled in a copy of the complaint filed with Pulaski County Circuit Court. The error was included in an article about the lawsuit in Friday's edition.
