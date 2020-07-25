• Jaydence Ronco, 6, of Madeira Beach, Fla., who left his beloved stuffed animal, a Dalmatian he calls "Masch-Masch," behind at a Cincinnati airport terminal, got the toy back after it went on an impromptu tour as evidenced by social media posts showing it wearing a mask and visiting airport restaurants, the runway and with a K-9 team.

• Randall Tarr, 65, an Army veteran from Rochester, Ill., pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, admitting he left a profanity-laced voicemail at Davis' office after seeing a television ad in which Davis claimed that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for 2016 election meddling.

• Junia Joplin, 41, a Baptist church pastor in Mississauga, Ontario, for the past six years, was fired by her congregation in a 58-53 vote after she revealed in a sermon about the importance of telling the truth that she is a transgender woman.

• Sydney Parham, 26, of Fraser, Ill., who police said was shown in a video being blown backward after igniting a liquid in an acquaintance's SUV, was charged with third-degree arson, authorities said.

• Anthony Lucidonio Sr., 82, the founder of Tony Lukes, a Philadelphia cheese-steak restaurant, and his son, Nicholas, 54, were indicted on federal tax evasion and fraud charges for hiding nearly $8 million in sales over the course of a decade, prosecutors said.

• Gene Howell, 39, convicted of aggravated bank robbery for robbing a bank in Finger, Tenn., and attempting to rob one in Reagan, was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison.

• Yevgeniya Khozyainova, a Russian scientist, said a dig is underway beside a lake in northern Siberia to recover a well-preserved skeleton of a woolly mammoth, including a foot fragment that still has some ligaments attached to it.

• Nathan Quidetto, 20, of Unity, Pa., faces homicide and other counts after being accused of firing several shots into a house that he mistakenly thought belonged to someone who was involved in a botched drug deal, killing a woman asleep in her bed, police said.

• Jeremy Cawthorn, 38, of St. Charles, Mo., jailed for the past 16 months, was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to sending death threats to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., including saying that he wouldn't allow the senator "to continue a dictatorship of monetary and religious systems."