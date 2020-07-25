Iran warns U.S. after airliner intercepted

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian officials on Friday slammed the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by a U.S. fighter jet in the skies over Syria the previous day as "illegal," threatening action against Washington over the incident.

Iran had said that one of its airliners, flying from Tehran to Beirut on Thursday, was "harassed" by fighter jets, but later landed safely in Lebanon. A U.S. official confirmed a U.S. jet had passed by the Iranian airliner, but at a safe distance.

According to Iranian state TV, two fighter jets came within a distance of 328 feet of the Iranian Airbus A310. The pilot of Mahan Air Flight 1152 quickly took the aircraft to a lower altitude to avoid a collision, the report said. The sharp maneuver caused slight injuries among some of the passengers.

However, U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, told The Associated Press that a U.S. F-15 fighter jet "conducted a standard visual inspection" of the Iranian plane "at a safe distance of approximately 3,280 feet from the airliner."

He said the inspection was meant to ensure the safety of U.S. coalition troops in al-Tanf in Syria as the plane was flying over that area. He said once the aircraft was identified as a passenger plane, "the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft."

Mexico probing medical oxygen prices

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's anti-monopoly commission said Thursday that it is looking into possible price-fixing or monopolistic practices in the market for medical oxygen, after pharmacies reported a spike in prices and difficulties in getting tanks and refills.

Prices for oxygen tanks in Mexico have reportedly tripled since the pandemic hit Mexico in March, and Mexico continues to post record levels of infection.

"Starting in March, it began to get scarce because there was a huge amount of demand. What little we could get hold of went up by 200%" in price, said Juvenal Becerra, whose UNEFARM association represents about 5,600 pharmacies in Mexico.

The Federal Economic Competition Commission said it was not prejudging whether any violations occurred. It said the investigation was opened July 13 and would take at least four months.

It said that if any violations are found, companies that engage in unfair practices could face fines of up to 8% of annual revenues.

Weather agency warns of Arctic heating

GENEVA -- The U.N. weather agency warned Friday that the average temperature in Siberia was 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average last month.

"The Arctic is heating more than twice as fast as the global average, impacting local populations and ecosystems and with global repercussions," World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement Friday.

He noted that Earth's poles influence weather conditions far away, where hundreds of millions of people live.

The meteorological organization previously cited a reading of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk on June 20, which the agency has been seeking to verify as a possible record-high temperature in the Arctic Circle. It comes as fires have swept through the region, with satellite imagery showing the breadth of the area surface.

The agency says the extended heat is linked to a large "blocking pressure system" and northward swing of the jet stream that has injected warm air into the region.

The meteorological organization said information collected by the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center and the U.S. National Ice Center showed the Siberian heat wave had "accelerated the ice retreat along the Arctic Russian coast, in particular since late June, leading to very low sea ice extent in the Laptev and Barents Seas."

El Salvador arrests ex-defense minister

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- El Salvador arrested former Defense Minister David Munguia Paye, alleging his involvement in a pact with the country's principal gangs in 2012, officials announced.

Attorney General Raul Melara said late Thursday that Munguia was arrested for his actions in relation to the gang pact under the administration of then-President Mauricio Funes.

The government made a pact with the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs to dramatically lower the country's murder rate. In exchange, the gangs' imprisoned leaders were moved from maximum security to medium security prisons where they were able to continue managing the gangs' operations.

Melara said the attorney general's office is also pursuing Funes, who fled to Nicaragua and received political asylum in 2016. He said investigators determined it was Funes and Munguia who conceived of and implemented the pact.

On Friday, Funes denied any involvement in the gang pact.

His lawyer, Manuel Chacon, said he had still not been told of the charges against his client.

Chacon said he will ask a judge to allow his client to not be held in jail while awaiting trial, because he is more than 70 years old and has sufficient familial and work ties to keep him from being a flight risk.