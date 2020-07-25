Jonesboro man arrested in wife's death

A Jonesboro man was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder Thursday in the shooting of his wife, police said.

A witness told police he was riding in a vehicle with Charlene and David Jewell around 6 a.m. when the witness decided to jump out of the vehicle at Main Street and Johnson Avenue, according to a Jonesboro police report. Agency spokeswoman Sally Smith said she couldn't immediately confirm why the witness jumped out of the vehicle.

The witness called police and said he heard a gunshot as the vehicle drove away, authorities said.

Officers went to the Jewells' home on Arrowhead Farm Road, where Charlene Jewell was found with a gunshot wound in the back, according to Smith.

Police said Charlene Jewell was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Her husband was arrested and booked into the Craighead County jail around 8:40 a.m., an online roster shows. He remained in the jail Friday afternoon, according to the roster.