Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Kara Dorsey, 25 of 3480 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dorsey was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Bella Vista

• Shayla Dee Dandrea, 39, of 32 Shenenan Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Thursday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance. Dandrea was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Christina Coenen-Lane, 51, of 32 Shenenan Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Thursday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine and misuse of Arkansas Crime Information Center. Coenen-Lane was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Thomas Bernard DeClerk, 39, of 703 N. Thompson St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance methamphetamine or cocaine. DeClerk was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Malik Walker, 23, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, theft by receiving, breaking or entering and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

Rogers

• Nestor Daniel Correa, 29, of 505 Centerton Blvd. No. 525 in Centerton was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Correa was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Michael Henderson LeClaire, 33, of 718 S. Chateau Drive in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. LeClaire was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jason Gayton-Lara, 18, of 2566 Kasey Ave. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Gayton-Lara was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Joshua Jones, 19, of 2307 Pin Oak Drive in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Jones was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.