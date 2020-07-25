100 years ago

July 24, 1920

BENTONVILLE -- Park Springs hotel, a 50-room hotel, was destroyed by fire this afternoon. The hotel, owned by G.M. Crowder, was practically total. Many of the guests lost their baggage, which probably will increase the total loss to about $100,000.

50 years ago

July 24, 1970

FORREST CITY -- A member of the St. Francis Committee for Better Representation charged Thursday that Mrs. Dorothy Bernard, St. Francis County clerk, was discouraging voter registration among blacks by not opening registration on Saturday and refusing volunteer assistance in registering voters. Mrs. Pat West of Forrest City said Mrs. Bernard had opened for registration Saturday July 18, but refused to do so again.

25 years ago

July 24, 1995

HAMBURG -- Three Ashley County prisoners are back in their jail cells Monday after a weekend escape. Sheriff Billy Hudson said Thomas E. Kinniard, 18, of Bastrop, La.; Tommy Barfield, 19, of Hamburg; and Scott Sadler, 18, of Crossett broke out of the county jail Saturday between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. They escaped through a ceiling panel in one of the cellblocks and fled to Louisiana in a van stolen from the Hamburg School District, Hudson said. Sadler, charged with burglary and theft, and Barfield, charged with burglary and arson at Hamburg High School, were apprehended about 11:50 p.m. Saturday by sheriff's deputies in Morehouse Parish, La. Kinniard was free a bit longer.

10 years ago

July 24, 2010

RUSSELLVILLE -- Ed Bashaw has been named the new dean for the Arkansas Tech University College of Business. Bashaw, dean of the Texas A&M University-Texarkana College of Business since 2006, used to work in Arkansas. He was a faculty member at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock from 1994-2004 and director of executive education at UALR from 2004-2006. He will assume his duties as Arkansas Tech dean and professor of marketing on Aug. 16. He succeeds Tom Tyler, who retired June 30 after 43 years with Arkansas Tech. Bashaw has a bachelor of science degree and a master of science degree in education from Baylor University. He received a master of business administration degree from Baylor in 1991 and a doctorate in marketing from the University of Memphis in 1995. He has also taught at Christian Brothers University and the University of Memphis. Bashaw is a member of the Academy of Marketing Science, the Society for Marketing Advances and the Academy of Management.