Police find body of man near I-30

Benton police are investigating after a Louisiana man was found dead Friday morning near Interstate 30.

Officers responded to the 17700 block of I-30 near Saline Memorial Hospital about 8:30 a.m. and found the body of Dustin Thompson, 28, of Alexandria, La., according to a news release.

Thompson was confirmed to have left Dollar Tree on Military Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday, the release said. Video footage obtained from surrounding businesses and evidence confirms that Thompson was struck shortly thereafter by a dark GMC Sierra pickup.

The vehicle was traveling west and sustained damage to the grille, headlight and the right, front quarter panel.

The investigation remains ongoing.