Request gets OK for disability posts Business grant for eye clinic approved UAMS East lease extension endorsed

Request gets OK for disability posts

The Legislative Council on Friday approved Arkansas Disability Determination for Social Security Administration's request to create 92 new positions.

The requested positions include 75 adjudicator V posts with a salary range of $56,039 to $81,256 a year; 10 adjudicative specialist posts with a pay range of $32,405 to $46,987 a year; five unit supervisor posts with a salary range of $56,039 to $81,256 a year; and two section managers with a salary range of $62,531 to $90,669 a year.

"Due to the current situation in our country, Social Security Administration ... anticipates a significant national increase of federal Social Security disability cases in many states, as well as Arkansas," state Personnel Director Kay Barnhill wrote in a memo to the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee chairmen, Rep. Jim Wooten, R-Beebe, and Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville.

"In order to fulfill the request to hire 120 additional adjudicators and staff, DDSSA would need 92 [Office of Personnel Management growth] pool positions," Barnhill said in her memo. "These positions would be 100% federally funded and provide employment opportunities for college graduates. There will be no additional cost to the state."

Business grant for eye clinic approved

The Legislative Council approved a $43,000 Arkansas Ready for Business grant to Magie Mabry Hughes Eye Clinic, owned by Rep. Steve Magie, D-Conway.

The program, financed with federal coronavirus relief funds, provides grants to cover expenses for ensuring the health and safety of employees and patrons.

State Commerce Secretary Michael Preston said in a letter to the Legislative Council co-chairmen that Executive Order 98-04 requires the council to approve grant awards for recipients affiliated with constitutional officers.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission reviewed the grant and recommends it, Preston wrote.

Last month, the Legislative Council approved Arkansas Ready for Business grants totaling more than $300,000 to six entities with links to state elected officials.

UAMS East lease extension endorsed

The Legislative Council approved extending the University of Arkansas for Medical Services East Regional Program's lease in West Memphis from On Broadway LLC, in which state Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, is a 50% partner.

UAMS East has had a lease agreement with On Broadway LLC since September 2015. It leases about 2,197 square feet of office space and parking space at 215 W. Bond St. in West Memphis, according to state records. The lease extension would be from Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021, for $14,688, payable in monthly installments of $1,224. Ferguson's husband -- Scott Ferguson -- is the other partner in On Broadway LLC, said Alex Johnston, a spokeswoman for the Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

State law mandates that no constitutional officer may enter into any lease agreement, contract or grant with any state agency, if competitive bidding or a request for proposal was not required by law, unless it received prior approval from legislators and the governor.