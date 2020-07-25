Road work set east of Rogers

ROGERS -- Improvement of Arkansas 12 east of Rogers, locally called Bull Hill, will require temporary lane closings and reduced speed, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Crews plan to seal the highway with bituminous surface treatment, which is liquid asphalt and pea gravel. The work will start at Bull Hill Road and continue to Apple Glen Road on Arkansas 12 and alternating lane closings will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday and Aug. 3.

Bituminous surface treatment is a method of sealing cracks and providing a durable surface. It usually takes from four to eight days from the time the material is placed until the loose material is swept off the roadway.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling on a highway that is undergoing the treatment because gravel can cause glass breakage, according to Transportation Department officials.