Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Road work set east of Rogers

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:04 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/FILE PHOTO

ROGERS -- Improvement of Arkansas 12 east of Rogers, locally called Bull Hill, will require temporary lane closings and reduced speed, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Crews plan to seal the highway with bituminous surface treatment, which is liquid asphalt and pea gravel. The work will start at Bull Hill Road and continue to Apple Glen Road on Arkansas 12 and alternating lane closings will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday and Aug. 3.

Bituminous surface treatment is a method of sealing cracks and providing a durable surface. It usually takes from four to eight days from the time the material is placed until the loose material is swept off the roadway.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling on a highway that is undergoing the treatment because gravel can cause glass breakage, according to Transportation Department officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT