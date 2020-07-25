Sections
Rogers airport to get $3.2 million in federal grants

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:02 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Rogers Executive Airport.

ROGERS -- The Rogers Executive Airport will receive more than $3 million in federal grant money, it was announced Friday.

The money, totaling $3,214,278 from the U.S. Department of Transportation, will aid the airport's infrastructure projects, according to a news release.

"We are extremely thankful for this critical infrastructure investment to support the region's growth," airport Manager David Krutsch said. "The funding will be used to address multiple safety issues, reconstruct aged and deteriorated taxiway pavement and expand airfield access to help accommodate the growing demand for aircraft storage and hangar development."

Some of the money was made available by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which includes $10 billion in relief funds to airports, according to the release.

The grants are given out by the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

