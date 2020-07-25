State reports 732 new covid-19 cases; death toll rises to 399

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 732 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, according to department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel.

Five additional people died of the disease, raising the overall toll to 399.

Twelve of the new cases were in correctional facilities and the remaining 720 were in the community, Mirivel said.

Hospitalizations resulting from the virus had decreased to 479 as of Saturday, down 18 from the day before. The number of patients on a ventilator also declined by four, to 105, according to Mirivel.

The new cases reported on Saturday represented a drop compared to cases reported during the two previous days. The state reported 1,013 new cases on Thursday — the second-highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic, and the largest single-day report of new community cases, not including correctional facilities — and 990 new cases on Friday.

