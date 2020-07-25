Stolen vehicle leads to drug arrests

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale police arrested four people Thursday on drug charges after finding a stolen vehicle at a local motel.

Ernest Munson, 29, of 3206 S. 62nd St. in Fort Smith was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Munson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on Friday with no bond set.

Ronnie Jones, 46, of 470 Durango Place in Fayetteville was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and theft by receiving. Jones was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Savannah Elsey, 24, of 36 Wilma Ave. in Springdale was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Elsey was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Ashley Bowen, 19, of 5839 Yorkshire Circle in Springdale was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Bowen was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

According to police reports, an officer was driving through the parking lot of the Motel 8 at 1206 S. Thompson St. when he saw a silver 1999 Nissan Pathfinder reported stolen in Fayetteville. The officer knocked on the door of one of the rooms the Pathfinder was parked in front of and Elsey opened the door. Elsey told the officer Jones was in possession of the vehicle and Jones said he borrowed it from a friend.

Jones was arrested for theft by receiving, according to the report, and officers checked for a criminal record on Elsey and found she was on probation with a warrantless search waiver on file. Munson and Bowen were also in the motel room. The officers searched the motel room and found about 3.2 grams of methamphetamine in a plastic bag, about 1.2 grams of methamphetamine in another plastic bag, 19 prescription medication pills in the wrapping of a cigarette package, a jar of marijuana gummies, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia. Elsey, Jones, Munson and Bowen were all arrested in connection with the drugs.

Ronnie Jones