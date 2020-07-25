Sections
Taliban suggest negotiations soon

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:06 a.m.

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban say they are ready for talks with Afghanistan’s political leadership after the Muslim holiday of Eid ul Ad-ha at the end of July, offering to hand over the last of the government prisoners in a week’s time, providing the government frees the last of its Taliban prisoners.

The offer made by Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen in a tweet late Thursday follows one of the most significant shake-ups in the Taliban in years. The group appointed the son of the movement’s fearsome founder to head its military wing and powerful leadership council members to its negotiation team.

In Kabul on Friday, the High Council for National Reconciliation, which was created in May to manage peace efforts with the Taliban, said it was still working through the Taliban’s prisoner list.

