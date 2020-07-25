Trump, ally push back on changing base names

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and a top Senate Republican are pushing Congress to preserve the names of military bases named for Confederate generals, even though the House and Senate have approved bills that rename them.

Trump said in a tweet Friday that he had spoken to Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, "who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars [and more!]."

Like him, Inhofe "is not a believer in 'Cancel Culture,'" Trump said.

Inhofe also opposes the name change, even though he led Senate approval of the defense bill that would mandate name changes at Fort Bragg, Fort Benning and other Army posts named for Confederate generals.

Inhofe told The Oklahoman newspaper that he spoke with Trump on Thursday about the base names, adding: "We're going to see to it that provision doesn't survive the bill. I'm not going to say how at this point."

Defense policy bills approved by both the House and Senate would change the names of 10 Army posts that honor Confederate leaders. The two versions must be reconciled, but both bills were approved by veto-proof margins this week.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday the White House would "leave that to Senator Inhofe as to how that works legislatively speaking," but said Trump "was assured by Sen. Inhofe that that [provision] would be changing and that Republicans stood with the president on this."

The top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services panel said Trump was "on the wrong side of history" in trying to defend those who "fought to preserve slavery."

"Nobody wants to erase history," said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. "We want to be truthful and honest about it and build a brighter, more inclusive future that lives up to our nation's promise and core values."

Trump has said his position to leave the base names alone is out of respect for soldiers those military installations have represented through various wars and what those bases have meant to them.

There are 10 Army posts named for Confederate military leaders, including Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Forts Robert E. Lee and A.P. Hill in Virginia. The House bill would require the base names to be changed within a year, while the Senate would give the military three years to rename them.

Reed said Friday he is confident Congress will include the name-change provision in the final bill, and he urged Trump to "read up" on men like Lee, Braxton Bragg and Henry Benning and learn "what they believed and why they fought against the United States." Trump also should listen to uniformed and civilian military leaders "who know that racism has no place in the ranks," Reed said.

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville and Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press.

