2 on sheriff's office staff are given promotions

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. has announced the promotion of two employees.

The captain of the training division, Gary McClain, was promoted to major of operations.

The lieutenant of the criminal investigation division, John Bean, was promoted to captain of the training division.

Bean served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years as an aerospace physiology craftsman before joining the Jefferson County sheriff's office in April 2008, when he began his career as a uniformed deputy sheriff in the patrol division.

He became an investigator in the criminal investigation division in November 2012 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the criminal investigation division in August 2016. Bean was promoted to the rank of lieutenant of the criminal investigation division in January 2018, holding that position until his recent promotion. He is also a member of the Special Response Team.

In his new role, Bean will be responsible for the coordination and planning of continuing professional training for all sheriff's office staff. He will also be responsible for conducting training for those individuals seeking Part-Time II certification as well as jailer certification courses for each new class of incoming candidates for the sheriff's office and the jail.

McClain

McClain joined the sheriff's office in November 1995 as a uniformed deputy sheriff in the patrol division and was promoted to the rank of corporal in the patrol division in July 1999. He was promoted to sergeant in November 2002 and to the rank of lieutenant in 2003.

In January of 2010, he was promoted to the rank of captain in the training division, where he has served until his recent promotion to major of operations. He is also one of the founding members assigned to the Special Response Team when it was formed in 1999.

In his new role, McClain will serve as the operations commander with the responsibility of overseeing the sheriff's office operations, support services, courthouse security and administrative personnel.