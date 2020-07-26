Aces in the hole

WES BERRY, No. 5 Meadowbrook Country Club (West Memphis), 8-iron, 128 yards. Witnesses: Gary Cavenor and Bill Terwillger.

BUZZ BOLDING, No. 16 Nutters Chapel Golf Club (Conway), 7-iron, 141 yards. Witnesses: Bobby Hill, Lonnie Williams, Ronnie Jones, Dax Hill and Ed Dow.

PAT JOHNSON, No. 5 Maumelle Country Club, 7-iron, 149 yards. Witnesses: Tom Dawson, Randy Wood.

GORDON TAYLOR, No. 4 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 128 yards. Witnesses: Jim Johnson, Tommy Callaway, Jim Markus

EARNESTINE TROTTER, No. 7 Rebsamen Golf Course, gap wedge, 95 yards.

DOUBLE EAGLE

JEREMY WHITE, N0. 10 Pleasant Valley Country Club, driver, 3-wood, 247 yards. Witnesses: Jason Hum, Jason Parker, Kevin Newton

