KAREN MARTIN: Airport art is in the works

Have you been to an airport lately? Me neither.

I miss traveling, not only the airborne experience (which, although it's not what it used to be, still thrills me), but the time spent in other cities' airports when there's a connecting flight needed to get me to my destination.

Among the reasons for enjoying layovers at those airports is that many of them use their ample wall, floor, and ceiling space to show off the work of their local artists. Among my favorites are Chicago O'Hare, Albuquerque, San Diego, Atlanta, Austin, and Savannah.

Now, Clinton National Airport in Little Rock intends to provide travelers with a similar experience. Maybe better.

Art in the Airport is a promising multi-phased initiative to showcase the work of area artists in illuminating Arkansas' natural beauty, arts and culture. "The airport is often the first and last impression of Little Rock and Arkansas, and we want to further enhance the traveler experience," says Shane Carter, Clinton National's director of public affairs.

Artists residing in Arkansas as well as those who have lived, worked or studied in the state are invited to submit design ideas by Aug. 23. There's no cost to enter.

Only concept proposals (no more than 500 words) are needed; specifics aren't necessary yet. Up to three finalists will be selected to develop concept proposals.

There are two categories:

Floor Design Opportunity 1: An artist or artist team is needed to design the terrazzo floor that will finish Clinton National's updated pre-security lobby. "This special area welcomes millions each year while also serving as one of the last impressions of those visiting the state and flying home," Carter says.

The project intends to reflect the region's natural environment, welcome visitors, create a positive first impression of the airport and the region, and infuse creativity and artistry into a highly visible location at the airport.

The selected artist will create a custom design for the floor while the airport will contract for fabrication and installation. An artist design fee of $10,000--which will be funded by revenue generated by the airport--will be provided. The fabrication and installation of the terrazzo floor has already been budgeted through the airport's pre-security lobby renovation project, Carter says.

Wall Artwork Opportunity 2: An artist or artist team will design and possibly fabricate a wall-mounted work or installation to highlight the state's landscape to arriving passengers. This project will be located on a curved wall in the concourse exit area and is meant to celebrate the natural beauty of the state.

The artist chooses the medium; the only requirements are that the work be made of materials that are durable and low-maintenance and are designed, fabricated and installed in such a way that the work can be removed and re-installed should a future airport construction project change the nature of the wall.

The artist design fee is again $10,000, with a separate budget set for fabrication and installation.

To be considered, artists are requested to apply for each opportunity separately. Details and applications are at clintonairport.com.

The airport's newly formed Art Advisory Committee--Meredith Catlett, Garbo Hearne, Brad Cushman, Kyle Boswell, Kaki Hockersmith and Marjorie Williams-Smith (lots of recognizable artists, designers, and gallery owners are in this group)--will review the applications and make recommendations to members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, which includes builder Gus Vratsinas, banker John Rutledge, secretary of the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst, and executive director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission Mark Camp. Tentative timeline for a decision is January 2021.

I've whined in this space before about the lack of visuals at our airport--so much wall space and floor space, yet so little to see there, and the view seldom changes. This innovative initiative, involving both the art community and influencers in determining the airport's future, is a refreshing development.

Although we don't have much in the way of layovers at Clinton National, we have plenty of travelers dutifully showing up within the airport's suggested arrival time of 90 minutes before flight departure.

I don't get there that early (hey, I've got TSA PreCheck), but often spend some of my pre-boarding minutes pacing up and down the concourse, remembering little of the experience other than how long the line is at Starbucks and hoping my departure isn't delayed.

When this project is completed, maybe I won't be in such a hurry to get away.

Got questions? Ask them via email: villa@viapartnership.com.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com