Alpena mayor's troubles took root after tree disappeared

A large chain saw art piece sits Thursday outside a shop in down- town Alpena. A petition drive is underway to oust the town’s mayor. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

From beneath the brim of his cowboy hat, Theron McCammond can see the writing on the wall.

Or in this case, on the petitions being circulated around Alpena trying to oust him as mayor.

"Don't forget to go to the axe-throw/gun shop/barbecue place to sign the petition to remove the Alpena mayor from office!" Becky Berryman wrote on a Facebook page for Alpena residents.

If they get enough valid signatures, the question of whether to remove McCammond from office will be on the Nov. 3 election ballot.

McCammond said he may resign before then because he's "tired of fighting a corrupt syndication" by himself.

"I'll save them some money," said McCammond, who has been mayor since January 2019.

But McCammond wants the city to de-annex his property first.

"I'm not leaving my property inside those city limits so they could tell me what I could and couldn't do," he said.

Alpena, population 392, straddles the line between Boone and Carroll counties. Century-old rock buildings still line the south side of Main Street in downtown Alpena, a testament to its heyday as a railroad and timber town.

McCammond has been crossways with his Town Council since November, after a tree mysteriously disappeared from Alpena City Park.

The tree, planted in honor of a deceased fire chief, apparently blocked a new light installed at the park.

A monument at the foot of the tree read: "In loving