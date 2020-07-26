Arkansas virus cases increase by 642; total deaths top 400

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

New covid-19 cases in Arkansas declined again on Sunday, with the Arkansas Department of Health reporting 642 new cases, 16 in correctional facilities and 626 in the community, according to a department spokeswoman.

Meg Mirivel said via email Sunday that the state saw two additional deaths, raising the total number of covid-19 victims in the state to 401.

Hospitalizations remained nearly flat, with one additional person hospitalized since Saturday for a total of 480, Mirivel said. The number of patients on a ventilator declined by two to 103, according to Mirivel.

There were 5,082 tests reported on Saturday, for a positivity rate of 8.5%, she said. That figure was down from the day before, when 5,861 tests were conducted.