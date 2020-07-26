Board OKs lots rezoning for Oaklawn

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Board of Directors last week approved Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's application to rezone four parcels that it acquired along Central Avenue and Golf Links Road.

The approval allows Oaklawn to petition the Hot Springs Planning Commission for an amendment to its conditional-use permit. The city said Oaklawn is requesting to put parking and landscaping on the recently acquired parcels.

The acquisitions made Oaklawn the owner of all property adjoining Cellabrate Street, which the board voted to release to Oaklawn. The board's vacation of the street transferred it from the public domain to Oaklawn.

According to information the city provided in 2018, the board has adopted numerous ordinances since 1987 that have released public rights of way to accommodate expansions at Oaklawn.

Last year the commission approved the construction of a hotel and casino expansion, determining that the additions were accessory uses to the racetrack. The planning code defines accessory use as identical or customarily found in connection with the premise's main use.

The city said Oaklawn plans to petition the planning commission next month for a conditional-use amendment incorporating the recently acquired parcels into its site plan. Should the commission approve the amendment, changes to the parcels will be considered accessory uses to the racetrack.

The board's action last week was the latest revision the city has made to the planning map to accommodate Oaklawn's $100 million expansion. The block bound by Chelsea, Sunnyside, Sellers and Ewing streets was rezoned from residential to commercial last year to allow Oaklawn to build a storage facility.