CDC plan keys on virus inequities

Healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks, including another 136 recorded Friday as the state's total confirmed cases topped 400,000.

NEW YORK -- Federal public-health officials have released a new strategy that vows to improve data collection and take steps to address inequalities in how the coronavirus is affecting Americans.

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stress that the disproportionately high impact on certain minority groups is not driven by genetics. Rather, it's social conditions that make some ethnic groups more likely to be exposed to the virus and -- if they catch it -- more likely to get seriously ill.

"To just name racial and ethnic groups without contextualizing what contributes to the risk has the potential to be stigmatizing and victimizing," said the CDC's Leandris Liburd, who two months ago was named chief health equity officer in the agency's coronavirus response.

Outside experts agreed that there's a lot of potential downside to labeling certain racial and ethnic groups as high risk.

"You have to be very careful that you don't do it in such a way that you're defining a whole class of people as 'covid carriers.'" said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association.

American Indians and Native Alaskans are hospitalized at rates more than five times that of white people. The hospitalization rate for Black and Hispanic Americans is more than four times higher than for whites, according to CDC data through mid-July.

Detailed tracking through mid-May suggested Black people accounted for 25% of U.S. deaths as of that time, even though they are about 13% of the population. About 24% of deaths were Hispanics, who account for about 18.5% of the population. And 35% were white people, who are 60% of the population.

Other researchers have pointed out problems for minority groups as they try to access coronavirus tests or health care.

But while sometimes highlighting the disproportionate toll the virus has had on certain racial and ethnic groups, the CDC is being careful not to categorize them as high risk or meriting higher priority for certain health services.

Indeed, in May, the CDC took down guidelines it had posted that said minority-group members without symptoms should be among those prioritized for coronavirus testing. Government officials later said the posting had been a mistake.

Last month, the CDC revised its list of which Americans are at higher risk for severe covid-19 illness, adding pregnant women and people with certain underlying conditions. Race and ethnicity were left out.

On Friday, the CDC issued a racial-equity strategy document vowing better data collection on how the virus is affecting minority groups. It also calls for improvements in testing, contact tracing, and safely quarantining, isolating and treating those at risk. The agency also said it will take steps to diversify the public-health workforce responding to the epidemic.

The agency did not immediately provide details about any added funding for this work. But it's more than has been done by the agency in the past, some health experts said.

Dr. Richard Besser, chief executive of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, previously spent 13 years at the CDC. He ran the agency's emergency-preparedness response for four years and was acting director when a pandemic flu hit the U.S. in 2009.

"I can tell you that we spent very little time on talking about who was able to follow our recommendations and who was not," he said.

He sees many public-health recommendations that "seem to have been created without any recognition of the conditions in which millions and millions of Americans live."

People who are required to go to work to stock grocery store shelves or drive buses don't have the luxury of working at home. They also may not have a place to stay, away from others, if directed to go into quarantine or isolation. And many are members of minority groups, experts said.

Dr. Michelle LaRue sees that. A senior manager at an organization called CASA that helps Hispanics and immigrants in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, she said lack of paid sick leave in industries in which many Hispanics work, such as construction, forces people to pick between "feeding their families or staying home to self-isolate." And multigenerational and multifamily housing settings are often people's only choice.

